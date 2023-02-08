Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for onsemi Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ ON opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in onsemi by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

