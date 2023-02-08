Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 33.77%.

LFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

LFST opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

