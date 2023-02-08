Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

