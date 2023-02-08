Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.
