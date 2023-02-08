Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.