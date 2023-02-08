Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.19 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $3.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,040,366,425 coins and its circulating supply is 14,006,778,628 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

