ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

