ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Up 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 126,439,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 124,060,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.
