Prom (PROM) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Prom has a total market cap of $99.81 million and $11.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00023410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00227154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.31006631 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,708,246.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

