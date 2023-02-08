Prom Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Prom has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.14 or 0.00022407 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $93.78 million and $3.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00226228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36761819 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,276,286.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

