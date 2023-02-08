Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Primis Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Primis Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. UBS Group AG increased its position in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primis Financial (FRST)
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.