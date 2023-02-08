PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PSMT stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $87,151.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,987,538 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

