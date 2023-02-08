Precision Optics (POCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th.

Precision Optics Trading Down 0.6 %

POCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 0.43.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

