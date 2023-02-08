PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $157.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

