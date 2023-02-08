PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $339.27 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 151.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $339.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,097,026 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

