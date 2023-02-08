Polymesh Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $108.76 million and $13.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2021732 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $12,841,945.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

