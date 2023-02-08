Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,517. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

