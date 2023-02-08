Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 6,180,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

