Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,131. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

