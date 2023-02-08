Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %
PINS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,011. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.
In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
