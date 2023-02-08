Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

PINS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,011. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

