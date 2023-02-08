Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,599.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 398,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 210,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

