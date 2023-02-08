Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.0 %
PINS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
