Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.9 %

PINS traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 3,853,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,220. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

