Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,747,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,443. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.