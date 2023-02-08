Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -176.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $205,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

