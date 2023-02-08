Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,167 shares of company stock worth $2,506,904. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

