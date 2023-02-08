PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 209,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 84,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,939 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 845,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 144,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

