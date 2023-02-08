PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 209,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 84,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
