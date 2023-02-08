Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %
PM stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after buying an additional 210,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 846.8% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 174,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
