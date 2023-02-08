Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

PFE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,420. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

