Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 216.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $225,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVDA stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.33. 25,700,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,006,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

