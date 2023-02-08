Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,030. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 159.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,961,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

