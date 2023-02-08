Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.25.

NYSE PAYC opened at $344.52 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

