Paul D. Vaughan Sells 9,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 1,440,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 324.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

