ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.48. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 120,704 shares traded.

ParkerVision Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

