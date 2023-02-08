Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 611.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.