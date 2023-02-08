Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,023,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,619,000 after purchasing an additional 353,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

