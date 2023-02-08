Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.92

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $32.92. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 190,909 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $6,033,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

