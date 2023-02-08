PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director C William Hosler Purchases 3,750 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 1,140,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,191. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.