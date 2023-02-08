Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere Sells 11,514 Shares

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. 1,636,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,307. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 199,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.