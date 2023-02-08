Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,088 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.