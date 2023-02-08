Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $36,017,522. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $740.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $824.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.05 and its 200-day moving average is $682.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

