OriginTrail Price Tops $0.41 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 56% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $150.68 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00446914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.57 or 0.29605434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00400271 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

