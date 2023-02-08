Orbler (ORBR) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00023211 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $1.47 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

