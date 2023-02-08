OpenBlox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $546,728.76 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $546,728.76 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

