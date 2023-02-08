Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.04.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

