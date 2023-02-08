Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.04.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
