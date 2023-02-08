Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock Price Up 8.5%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $34,067.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $34,067.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,534 shares in the company, valued at $54,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $851,197.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,362,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,135,494.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

