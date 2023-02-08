Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 26.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.