Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Hits $103.83 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $366.10 million and approximately $103.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.51 or 0.07181935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00089769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05625679 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $23,898,840.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.