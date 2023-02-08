Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0732 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $419.20 million and $234.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06834493 USD and is up 21.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $126,584,310.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

