Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.