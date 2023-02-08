nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

